106 to 109 range ahead for USD/JPY due to improved outlook for US-China talks
Comments from an asset manager in Tokyo, looking for a higher range due to:
- Improved prospects for U.S.-China trade talks
- lessening of concern over the US economy potentially slipping into recession
Expects the FOMC to cut this week but after that its unclear of any further cutrs this year
Potential further upside for USD/JPY if UST yields rise still, but above 110 a high hurdle
---
On the BOJ this week, says a no change from the Bank will see FX market reaction