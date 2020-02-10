109 US soldiers now diagnosed with “mild traumatic brain injury” after Iraq attack

The number continues to climb





The first reports said no injuries, then 11 concussions, then it rose to 34, then 64 "mild traumatic brain injuries" and now it's at 109.





Of those diagnosed, 76 have returned to duty. A total of 27 service members have been transported to the US.







After the attack, Trump said "no Americans were harmed" and later said "I heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things, but I would say and I can report that it's not very serious."

