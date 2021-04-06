109.40 the level to watch for further USD/JPY weakness

Via a bank analyst note (the bank much remain unnamed) on the yen.

Main points:

weakness in the yen is nearing an end

US stock recovery is fueling risk-on sentiment

USD strength against other currencies such as the euro is weakening

USD/JPY short-term upside risks will remain until it falls under around 109.40

yen crosses are still rising but momentum is weakening

Chart below is mine, with 109.40 (ish) highlighted ... I am not convinced it's that much of a critical support though (resistance becomes support notwithstanding). Comments welcome











