11 Wuhan residents traveling back from abroad were found infected with the coronavirus

The Global Times conveying the report citing China customs

11 Wuhan residents traveling back from abroad were found infected with the novel coronavirus as of 6 am Tuesday

So, its probably reasonable to say that some of these folks (likely all of them) headed away from Wuhan while inflected but not showing any symptoms, and by the time they returned began to show symptoms (fever, for example).

Its probably also reasonable to think they have infected others while away.







