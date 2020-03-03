12 fire fighters and police who responded to nursing home in Washington have flu symptoms
Report from Washington state
Twelve of 30 firefighters and police officers in the Seattle area who have been quarantined after potential or direct exposure to the COVID-19 virus at the city's LifeCare care facility are now showing "flu-like" symptoms, according to a local report.
What continues to scare me is how transferable the virus appears to be. How much close contact would police officers have had with patients?