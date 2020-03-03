12 fire fighters and police who responded to nursing home in Washington have flu symptoms

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Report from Washington state

Twelve of 30 firefighters and police officers in the Seattle area who have been quarantined after potential or direct exposure to the COVID-19 virus at the city's LifeCare care facility are now showing "flu-like" symptoms, according to a local report.

What continues to scare me is how transferable the virus appears to be. How much close contact would police officers have had with patients?
