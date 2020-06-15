12 more areas in Beijing have been upgraded to risk areas in the new coronavirus outbreak

Subscription Confirmed!
Fed says it'll expand its "main street" lending program even further - to provide credit access for non profits
Fed's Daly: I expect our current stance to continue until the economy has largely recovered what’s been lost
The market is taking the Fed news as a sign that the Powell put is still on
More from Fed's Daly: Outcome-based forward guidance has been effective in the past
Fed's Daly: Central bank needs to be prepared to do more to support economy