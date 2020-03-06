15 people from Washington nursing home sent to hospital

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

King County official speaking about nursing home coronavirus issues

  • 15 people from watch to nursing home sent to hospital
  • 30 federal staff headed to nursing home
  • will soon have tested all nursing home residents
  • conditions improving at nursing home
VP Pence flew to Washington state last evening to visit with the  governor.   Pence said 
  • 100,000 respirators, 
  • 100,000 surgery masks, 
  • 2,500 face shields and 
  • thousands of disposable gowns and gloves are heading to Washington state. 

