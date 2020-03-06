15 people from Washington nursing home sent to hospital
King County official speaking about nursing home coronavirus issues
- 15 people from watch to nursing home sent to hospital
- 30 federal staff headed to nursing home
- will soon have tested all nursing home residents
- conditions improving at nursing home
VP Pence flew to Washington state last evening to visit with the governor. Pence said
- 100,000 respirators,
- 100,000 surgery masks,
- 2,500 face shields and
- thousands of disposable gowns and gloves are heading to Washington state.