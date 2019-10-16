Goldman Sachs has 1.5 trillion reasons yen remains weak
Japan's pension fund, Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), buying foreign assets, has led to the downward pressure on yen.
So says Goldman Sachs, citing the GPIF's around $1.5tn of assets
- investments abroad keep the lid on gains in the yen
TD flag a warning:
- weakness in US equity markets could trigger a significant appreciation in the yen
- Japanese investors would sell US assets
The remarks come via the Financial Times, link here for more (may be gated)