The mix is global.



CNBC is reporting that 1 million global credit cards have been released by a Russian organization called All World Cards. The card numbers date from 2018 and 2019 and that at least 20% of them are still valid.





Although 1M sounds like a lot, 20% brings the number down to 200K. ON a global perspective that is not a whole lot, but it nevertheless could be a headache for banks as they sift through the fraudulent charges.