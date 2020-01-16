3 big doubts on the phase 1 US-China trade deal

The Financial Times flags concerns that business have with the trade truce signed by the US and China

left billions of dollars of US tariffs on Chinese goods in place

doubts about whether the truce will stick

a desire for US officials to complete the work by extracting further structural concessions from Beijing



The piece does say, more positively that the risk of a new escalation in tariffs and tension in the near term - and possibly even until after the November 2020 presidential election - is lower.





there is still broad concern in corporate America that the truce is fragile and limited. If the Trump administration believes that China is not living up to its commitments, it could quickly and unilaterally move to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, leading to a new escalation.



Yep … this is not over, as we all know.





