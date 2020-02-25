3 further deaths in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Italy's health minister speaking on coronavirus

Italy's health minister is on the wires is speaking on coronavirus saying:
  • 3 further deaths incoronavirus outbreak in northern Italy
  • There is commitment by countries bordering with Italy to keep borders open
  • Italy has 322 confirmed virus cases with 10 dead

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose