3 reasons expectations for today's manufacturing PMI from China are subdued

Coming up today, Monday 31 May 2021, from China at 0100 GMT, official PMIs for May

Manufacturing is expected at 51.1, i.e. unchanged on the month (prior 51.1)

Non-manufacturing expected 55.1, prior 54.9

Composite prior 53.3

Scanning across various sources shows expectations for manufacturing are for continued expansion but at levels little changed from April, mainly due to:L

the global shortage of semiconductors is of particular concern to Chinese industry

international logistic congestion continues

which has resulted in rising delivery costs



