3 reasons for CAD strength

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A note via Morgan Stanley Research 

  • maintains a bullish bias on CAD on the crosses, expressing that via holding a long CAD exposure against CHF.
  • "We expect CAD gains as domestic COVID-19 cases continue to fall, rising global growth expectations support commodity prices, and economic activity outperformed BoC  forecasts (and the market prices in a resulting QE taper)" 
  • "As enactment of fiscal stimulus approaches in the US, we expect US real yields to rise and breakevens to widen - an environment where CAD typically outperforms low yielders. We recommend short CHF/CAD positions" 
This info is via eFX. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.
