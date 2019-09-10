3 reasons for EUR/USD to fall over the next 3 months

I posted earlier on The 3 reasons EUR has bottomed against the USD and yen

An alternative viewpoint is for euro to fall.

Via Citi:

in the near term, euro area activity remains very weak inflation low ECB may prepare another round of easing, probably at the 12 September, including more QE

More QE means, says Citi:

a negative net supply dynamic in the EA bond market

And, thereofe:

we lower our EUR/USD forecast 0-3m target from 1.12 to 1.08 level





