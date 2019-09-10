3 reasons for EUR/USD to fall over the next 3 months
I posted earlier on The 3 reasons EUR has bottomed against the USD and yen
An alternative viewpoint is for euro to fall.
Via Citi:
- in the near term, euro area activity remains very weak
- inflation low
- ECB may prepare another round of easing, probably at the 12 September, including more QE
More QE means, says Citi:
- a negative net supply dynamic in the EA bond market
And, thereofe:
- we lower our EUR/USD forecast 0-3m target from 1.12 to 1.08 level