3 reasons for the weakness of EUR from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs notes the weakness of the euro and EUR/USD nudging year to date lows

is down 1.6% against the majors since early September

EUR/USD is just off fresh year-to-date lows

Over that period, the single currency has underperformed all of our models, where the fundamentals point to some deterioration but not to this degree

Offers up 3 reasons, none of which should come as much surprise, but a useful quick summary nonetheless:





we think this underperformance is likely a combination of

lower real rate differentials (despite European nominals leading the charge higher, the change in policy expectations is not enough to offset the shift in inflation compensation),

equity hedging flows,

and a relative downgrade of European growth

EUR/USD chart YTD:



