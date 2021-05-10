3 reasons to stay positive on risk assets - Citi

Citi discusses the broad market conditions and stays constructive on risk assets.

"CitiFX Strategy maintains its positive view on risk assets, based on i) a dovish Fed, ii) a benign macro outlook, and iii) a view that market positioning is not yet stretched, despite slightly weaker equity prices last week and the underwhelming headline NFP number," Citi notes.

"In line with our view, recent Fedspeak confirmed its dovish stance and confirms that the June FOMC is probably too early for a taper warning, which, along with rising commodity prices, led to elevated inflation expectations and depressed real yields," Citi adds.

