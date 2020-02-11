39 more people from the Japan cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Diamond Princess is anchored in Yokohama in quarantine.

  • Cases aboard are climbing each day.
  • Add 39 to the tally now, including 1 quarantine officer
  • total 174 cases
Also, Japan has announced further restrictions on entry from China - foreigners who have stayed in Zhejiang to be refused entry to Japan


