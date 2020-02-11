39 more people from the Japan cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus

Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
FX option expiry information for February 11, 2020
FX option expiries for Friday February 07 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday February 06 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 05 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 04 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Westpac on the RBA - "surprisingly confident forecasts"
Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy announcement due today - preview
RBA's Heath says the outlook for consumption remains a major uncertainty
Fed's Kashkari: Interest rates are slightly accommodative, not providing much boost
Fed's Bullard: Expect progress this year on returning to 2% inflation