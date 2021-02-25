3D home construction could be a deflationary revolution

First 3D home for sale comes to the US





I've been interested in 3D home construction for years because it's so compelling in so many ways.





With lumber prices surging and the US housing market booming, it's time may be now.





CNBC is out with a story about the first 3D printed home for sale in the United States.





"We're trying to build homes and houses in half the time for half the price," said Kirk Andersen director of operations at SQ4D, a New York-based company with barely a dozen employees that's built the home.





The home is 1900 square feet, took only 8 days to 'print' and the company says it was built with less than $8000 in materials.



