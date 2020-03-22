3M COVID-19 response: 500,000 respirators on the way to New York and Seattle
Statement from #m on Sunday 23 March 2020
- more than 500,000 respirators are on the way from our South Dakota plant to two of the more critically impacted areas, New York and Seattle
- with arrivals expected starting tomorrow
- We are also ready to expedite additional shipments across the country
- Since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, we've ramped up to maximum production levels of N95 respirators and doubled our global output to a rate of more than 1.1 billion per year, or nearly 100 million per month.
- In the United States we are producing 35 million respirators per month
A bit of positive news.