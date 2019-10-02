4 key positive drivers for gold (and a growing negative) - price forecasts

UOB price projections for gold

For this final quarter of the year, USD 1,550

Q1 2020 USD 1,600

Q2 and Q3 of 2020 USD 1,650

UOB cite 4 key positive drivers for gold

which are "fairly obvious"

1. Fed widely expected to cut rates further (reduces the opportunity cost for holding gold)

2. on-going steep drop in long term bond yields (also reduces the opportunity cost for holding gold)

3. Asia and EM central banks seen increasing their foreign reserve allocation into gold (to increase buyer demand)

4. strong increase in safe haven investor demand for gold due to risk aversion (to increase buyer demand)

All 4 drivers have gotten stronger as this year progressed, but "there is a growing negative"

As gold price rallied, its net long positioning has also increased significantly towards a new record high

This would imply that gold is ripe for profit taking if the above mentioned positive drivers dissipate

On other hand, as long as the positive drivers remain strong and intact, such large net long positioning can remain at extreme levels for extended period of time.

















