4 reasons NZD/USD is heading higher still
Commentary from Westpac on their Kiwi $ outlook, the analysts have a target of above 0.7300 for the New Zealand dollar by the end of March
Multi-month we expect risk sentiment to remain elevated; supported by
- unprecedented global central bank
- government stimulus,
- and vaccine development
The USD should therefore weaken further. In addition,
- the NZ economy's performance since Covid has been stronger than expected, providing fundamental support for NZD outperformance.