4 reasons NZD/USD is heading higher still

Commentary from Westpac on their Kiwi $ outlook, the analysts have a target of above 0.7300 for the New Zealand dollar by the end of March

Multi-month we expect risk sentiment to remain elevated; supported by

unprecedented global central bank

government stimulus,

and vaccine development

The USD should therefore weaken further. In addition,

the NZ economy's performance since Covid has been stronger than expected, providing fundamental support for NZD outperformance.



