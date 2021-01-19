4 reasons NZD/USD is heading higher still

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Commentary from Westpac on their Kiwi $ outlook, the analysts have a target of above 0.7300 for the New Zealand dollar by the end of March

Multi-month we expect risk sentiment to remain elevated; supported by 
  • unprecedented global central bank 
  • government stimulus, 
  • and vaccine development
The USD should therefore weaken further. In addition,
  •  the NZ economy's performance since Covid has been stronger than expected, providing fundamental support for NZD outperformance. 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose