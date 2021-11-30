4 risks to USD/JPY for 2022

A snippet summary from Nomura in Japan on the yen next year.

Nomura point out that USD/JPY is trading at its highest since March 2017 and highlight four risks to be aware of into 2022:

(1) Historical tendency of USD/JPY weakness after the first Fed hike;

(2) Changes in supply-demand of JPY;

(3) US mid-term elections;

and (4) Rising market concerns over BOJ's hawkish shift as the end of Governor Kuroda's term approaches

I'll see if I can dig up more from the note.





Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's current term ends in April 2023







