4 risks to USD/JPY for 2022

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet summary from Nomura in Japan on the yen next year.

Nomura point out that USD/JPY is trading at its highest since March 2017 and highlight four risks to be aware of into 2022: 
  • (1) Historical tendency of USD/JPY weakness after the first Fed hike; 
  • (2) Changes in supply-demand of JPY; 
  • (3) US mid-term elections; 
  • and (4) Rising market concerns over BOJ's hawkish shift as the end of Governor Kuroda's term approaches
I'll see if I can dig up more from the note.  

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's current term ends in April 2023
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose