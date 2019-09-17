40% of UK firms with EU suppliers have signed 'Brexit clauses'

A report from Reuters on businesses supplied by the European Union

Almost 40% with suppliers in the European Union have signed "Brexit clauses"

to allow prices or other terms to be renegotiated if trade tariffs return after a no-deal exit

Info via a survey conducted by The Chartered Institute of Procurement Supply (CIPS)

survey of 817 supply chain managers in UK & EU

More:

UK firms would incur the cost of any tariffs when buying parts from the bloc, potentially pushing up prices.

"These potential additional costs are being written into contracts ahead of time," CIPS economist John Glen said. "Where this would be particularly damaging is SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) who are not flush with cash."









