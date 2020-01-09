5 reasons oil prices failed to soar on US-Iran tensions
The Financial Times enumerate their five points on the subdued response of the price of oil to escalation Middle East tension
Each one the points made is backed up by good analysis, here is the link for the full piece (may be gated)
But, in summary
- The crisis is expected to de-escalate ... Iranian forces having appeared to have "threaded the needle" by responding forcefully enough to sell a narrative of retaliation domestically for Soleimani's death without provoking an immediate US military response."All that really counts is if an American is openly killed"
- Oil tanker groups are taking a wait-and-see approach
- Opec and allies can increase supplies
- Oil prices are already high
- Higher prices = higher supplies