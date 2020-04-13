5 scenarios for the NZ economy: COVID-19 pandemic a ‘once in a century’ shock

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

From the New Zealand Treasury, their latest report on what they expect ahead.

Its an ugly report indeed:
  • The COVID-19 pandemic is a 'once in a century' public health shock that is also having a profound impact on economic and financial systems around the world and in New Zealand. 
  • The impact of COVID-19 and related response measures on the New Zealand economy is highly uncertain.
Treasury provide more than 5 scenarios, the full report is here if you'd like to read it 

And a more easily digestible summary can be found here.

The report contains no forecast for the NZD. 

