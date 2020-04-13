5 scenarios for the NZ economy: COVID-19 pandemic a ‘once in a century’ shock
From the New Zealand Treasury, their latest report on what they expect ahead.
Its an ugly report indeed:
- The COVID-19 pandemic is a 'once in a century' public health shock that is also having a profound impact on economic and financial systems around the world and in New Zealand.
- The impact of COVID-19 and related response measures on the New Zealand economy is highly uncertain.
Treasury provide more than 5 scenarios, the full report is here if you'd like to read it
And a more easily digestible summary can be found here.
The report contains no forecast for the NZD.