5 scenarios for the NZ economy: COVID-19 pandemic a ‘once in a century’ shock

From the New Zealand Treasury, their latest report on what they expect ahead.

Its an ugly report indeed:

The COVID-19 pandemic is a 'once in a century' public health shock that is also having a profound impact on economic and financial systems around the world and in New Zealand.

The impact of COVID-19 and related response measures on the New Zealand economy is highly uncertain.



Treasury provide more than 5 scenarios, the full report is here if you'd like to read it









The report contains no forecast for the NZD.







