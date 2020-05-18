€500 billion cash splash + coronavirus vaccine = a big Monday (ICYMI)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Looking for a recap of Monday? Greg had the big news items summarised in the wrap:

Yes, the big items were:
1. Moderno announcement that phase 1 tests of their coronavirus vaccine were positive. 
  • sent stock futures in premarket trading higher
  • rise continued after the opening with the Dow industrial average at 1 point reaching over a 1000 points higher
and earlier, 2.  proposed €500 billion coronavirus reconstruction plan put forth by Germany and France
  • German DAX closed up 5.67%
  • France's CAC rose by 5.16%
Yes folks +5% for both the DAX and CAC 

Looking for a recap of Monday? Greg had the big news items summarised in the wrap:


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose