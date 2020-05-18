€500 billion cash splash + coronavirus vaccine = a big Monday (ICYMI)

Looking for a recap of Monday? Greg had the big news items summarised in the wrap:

Yes, the big items were:

1. Moderno announcement that phase 1 tests of their coronavirus vaccine were positive.

sent stock futures in premarket trading higher

rise continued after the opening with the Dow industrial average at 1 point reaching over a 1000 points higher

and earlier, 2. proposed €500 billion coronavirus reconstruction plan put forth by Germany and France

German DAX closed up 5.67%

France's CAC rose by 5.16%

Yes folks +5% for both the DAX and CAC
















