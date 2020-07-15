50/50 on whether a deal agreed at EU summit - Nomura

Nomura Research discusses its expectations for the EU Summit on Friday.

"The July EU summit more 50/50 on whether a deal is agreed. If a deal is agreed- it will likely be a compromise if it is - but should help keep EUR supported. If EU leaders were to schedule an August summit this would help alleviate any disappointment, as there is no summit planned until October after this month's meeting. Europe's mobility trends remain encouraging, with signs of a slowdown in the mobility in the US," Nomura notes.

"When it comes to QE - all three central banks (ECB, the Fed and BoE) have slowed down their purchases, but the ECB has remained more consistent compared with the Fed and the BoE that have tapered their purchases substantially. On top of that ETF inflows from foreign investors, higher euro area growth expectations vs the US, better COVID-19 and mobility trends in Europe and US policy uncertainty should keep EUR/USD supported in our view," Nomura adds.



Meanwhile, MUFG Research flags a scope of disappointment on reaching a timely agreement on the EU recover Fund



"In our outlook for a stronger EUR, we have assumed that the EU will reach a timely agreement on the EU Recovery Fund thereby providing an important foundation for the recent rally to extend higher...The case for stronger euro would be reinforced further if EU Leaders reach a timely compromise agreement on an EU Recovery Fund which does not significantly water down initial proposals," MUFG notes.

"However, a lack of progress and/or watering down of proposals still poses some downside risks in the week ahead,"MUFG adds.

