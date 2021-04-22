55 new cases of Indian 'double mutation' COVID-19 variant found in the UK in the latest week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Sky with the report, adding numbers for further cases of the South African variant also. 

The race is on between case growth and vaccination efforts. The UK is well-placed with its vaccine rollout, even with the challenge of new variants popping up. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose