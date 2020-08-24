7 reasons why the trend in shares will likely remain up, albeit with bumps along the way

This is a piece via AMP in Australia (Australia's largest fund manager)





In brief, the positives:

second wave of new coronavirus cases in developed countries has been far less deadly than the first there has been good progress in terms of vaccines and treatments easy monetary and fiscal policy is continuing to support economies, incomes and jobs the fall in the “safe haven” US dollar and rising commodity prices (with metal prices back to their pre-coronavirus levels) is a sign of global reflation and recovery a range of economic indicators have seen a Deep V rebound starting in China and then in developed countries the plunge in interest rates and bond yields have increased the present value of shares, which explains why PE ratios are so high. So shares remain attractive investors are still cautious which is positive from a contrarian perspective

And ... the negatives:

coronavirus has yet to come under control globally this is occurring at a time of a massive hit to economic activity and profits, and very high underlying unemployment the recovery going forward may be slow as some things will take longer to recover we are now in a seasonally weak time of the year for shares the run up to the US election has the potential to drive increased share market volatility shares are expensive on traditional metrics



