CDC US coronavirus case count for the day

Case count rises 72,219 vs. 70,106 yesterday



Total case count 4,024,492 vs. 3,952,273



Deaths rise by 1113. Total deaths now are at 143,868



As the case count rises in the US, McDonald's has announced that they will require facemasks in the US restaurants as of August 1. McDonald's will also pause reopening dining rooms for another 30 days.