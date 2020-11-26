80 ships and counting - Australian coal ships refused entry to China ports

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This has been simmering away for more than a month: 

The local press here in Australia now report the number of ships loaded with Australian coal sitting off ports in China is 80 or more.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke yesterday on relations with China:
  • “We just work the process through with the Chinese government to get the best possible outcome that we can” 
  • “These are not easy issues ... it’s incredibly complicated what we’re dealing with here.” 

 Morrison and his lump of coal in parliament.
This has been simmering away for more than a month: 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose