Another 800+ new cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)

NSW state recorded 818 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19

120 are linked to a known case or cluster

the source of infection for 698 is under investigation

The news does not get any better:

47 were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 15 were in isolation for part of their infectious period

42 cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 714 cases remains under investigation

What this means is plenty more new cases to come.





The last 2 weeks:

356,344,345,390,466,415,478,452,633,681, 644, 825, 830, and 818 today. Clear trend if there ever was one.





The vaccination race is on, though, which is encouraging:

NSW Health administered a record 299,205 vaccines in the week ending Sunday 22 August

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 5,951,886











