Another 800+ new cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)
NSW state recorded 818 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19
- 120 are linked to a known case or cluster
- the source of infection for 698 is under investigation
The news does not get any better:
- 47 were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 15 were in isolation for part of their infectious period
- 42 cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 714 cases remains under investigation
What this means is plenty more new cases to come.
The last 2 weeks:
- 356,344,345,390,466,415,478,452,633,681, 644, 825, 830, and 818 today. Clear trend if there ever was one.
The vaccination race is on, though, which is encouraging:
- NSW Health administered a record 299,205 vaccines in the week ending Sunday 22 August
- The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 5,951,886