Another 800+ new cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NSW state recorded 818 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19

  • 120 are linked to a known case or cluster
  • the source of infection for 698 is under investigation
The news does not get any better:
  • 47 were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 15 were in isolation for part of their infectious period
  • 42 cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 714 cases remains under investigation
What this means is plenty more new cases to come. 

The last 2 weeks:
  • 356,344,345,390,466,415,478,452,633,681, 644, 825, 830, and 818 today. Clear trend if there ever was one. 

The vaccination race is on, though, which is encouraging:
  • NSW Health administered a record 299,205 vaccines in the week ending Sunday 22 August
  • The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 5,951,886



