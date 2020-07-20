A big earnings calendar this week.
Stocks trading modestly higher in premarket activityIn premarket trading the major indices have turned back to the upside after earlier declines. The gains are limited however.
This week the earnings calendar really heats up after the financials started the process last week. Below is a look at some of the major releases this week:
Monday, July 20
- IBM
- Phillips
Tuesday, July 21
- Coca-Cola
- Snap
- United Airlines
- Lockheed Martin
- Texas Instruments
Wednesday, July 22
- Microsoft
- Tesla
- Chipotle
- Whirlpool
- Biogen
Thursday, July 23
- Intel
- American Airlines
- AT&T
- Travelers
- Hershey
Friday, July 24
- American Express
- Honeywell
- Verizon
- Schlumberger