A big earnings calendar this week.

Stocks trading modestly higher in premarket activity





This week the earnings calendar really heats up after the financials started the process last week. Below is a look at some of the major releases this week:





Monday, July 20

IBM



Phillips

Tuesday, July 21

Coca-Cola



Snap



United Airlines



Lockheed Martin



Texas Instruments

Wednesday, July 22

Microsoft



Tesla



Chipotle



Whirlpool



Biogen Thursday, July 23

Intel



American Airlines



AT&T



Travelers



Hershey

Friday, July 24

American Express



Honeywell



Verizon



In premarket trading the major indices have turned back to the upside after earlier declines. The gains are limited however.