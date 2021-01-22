A big week for earnings next week in the US
Microsoft, American Express, Apple, Tesla, Facebook, McDonald's all scheduled to releaseNext week is 1 of the bigger weeks for earnings. Microsoft, Apple, Tesla, Facebook and more are all scheduled to release. There are 107 S&P companies and 13 down companies on the schedule.
Below are a list of the major companies scheduled.
Monday
- Phillips
- Kimberly-Clark
- 3M
- American Express
- Johnson & Johnson
- Microsoft
- Verizon
- AT&T
- Apple
- Tesla
- Boeing
- Facebook
- McDonald's
- Visa
- Comcast
- American Airlines
- Mondelez
Friday
- Lily
- Caterpillar
- Chevron
- Honeywell