A big week for earnings next week in the US

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Microsoft, American Express, Apple, Tesla, Facebook, McDonald's all scheduled to release

Next week is 1 of the bigger weeks for earnings. Microsoft, Apple, Tesla, Facebook and more are all scheduled to release. There are 107 S&P companies and 13 down companies on the schedule. 

Below are a list of the major companies scheduled.

Monday
  • Phillips 
  • Kimberly-Clark
Tuesday
  • 3M
  • American Express
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Microsoft
  • Verizon
Wednesday
  • AT&T
  • Apple
  • Tesla
  • Boeing
  • Facebook
Thursday
  • McDonald's
  • Visa
  • Comcast
  • American Airlines
  • Mondelez
Friday
  • Lily
  • Caterpillar
  • Chevron
  • Honeywell

