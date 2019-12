French tariffs fail to move markets

Donald Trump ranting about the Fed and the dollar doesn't have the effect it used to. Nor does the President hitting France with tariffs in retaliation for its digital tax.





Market moves so far are modest with minor yen weakness as the only real move in markets since the Asian open.





USD/JPY is up 10 pips to 109.08 after a 65 pips slump yesterday. Other yen crosses are also making some headway but it's very limited.