A Brexit ICYMI - Barnier says UK is seeking a trading relationship too close to that of an EU member

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier comments overnight (Wednesday EU time) in Brussels: 

  • "The truth is that in many areas (Britain) is demanding a lot more than Canada, Japan or many of our other (trade) partners"
  • "In many areas it is looking to maintain the benefits of being a member state without the constraints" 
  • "It is looking to pick and choose the most attractive elements of the (EU) single market without the obligations."
(via Reuters)
The clock is running down on the UK-EU trade negotiations and as it does you can expect more of this sort of positioning from both sides ... and a last minute 'deal' (IMO) - something like the laughable US-China 'phase 1' deal is probably the outcome to look for, at least it'll be something. 

EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier comments overnight (Wednesday EU time) in Brussels: 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose