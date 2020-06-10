A Brexit ICYMI - Barnier says UK is seeking a trading relationship with the European Union that is too close to that of an EU member
EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier comments overnight (Wednesday EU time) in Brussels:
- "The truth is that in many areas (Britain) is demanding a lot more than Canada, Japan or many of our other (trade) partners"
- "In many areas it is looking to maintain the benefits of being a member state without the constraints"
- "It is looking to pick and choose the most attractive elements of the (EU) single market without the obligations."
(via Reuters)
The clock is running down on the UK-EU trade negotiations and as it does you can expect more of this sort of positioning from both sides … and a last minute 'deal' (IMO) - something like the laughable US-China 'phase 1' deal is probably the outcome to look for, at least it'll be something.