A China vaccine firm posted encouraging results on social media over the weekend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Sinopharm Group is racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention

Sinopharm posted on Weibo over the weekend that 
  • its second vaccine has been found to be safe and able to generate a high concertation of antibodies among participants in phase I and II clinical trials,
Weibo is like twitter-like app. 

Take this with a grain of salt ... 
unconfirmed data + social media = what could possibly go wrong?

Posted for info. 
