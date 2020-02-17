A Chinese county in Henan province to prolong quarantine period from 14 days to 21 days

Xinxian or otherwise known as Xin county is to prolong its quarantine period for people traveling to Wuhan or contacting with Wuhan residents









One of the cases is a person diagnosed 34 days after returning from Wuhan and another 94 days after coming in contact with a Wuhan resident.





However, both sources of infection are still classified as unknown at this stage so perhaps they could have contracted the virus elsewhere or during the interim period.







But just take note of the change above as it could lead to other cities and provinces possibly doing the same - not to mention if other countries start adopting it as well.