A closer look at the US dollar funding crunch
It's not an emerging market problem
The FT's Clair Jones has a good report about the US dollar funding crunch. She highlights that conventional wisdom highlights emerging market borrowing in US dollars as the problem. The perception is probably there because that's where we always see problems when an EM currency sinks -- like what happened last year in Turkey.
The reality is that the great bulk of borrowing is from developed markets.
Jones writes:
We think international borrowers in advanced economies are an important part of the story in explaining why we have seen assets like US Treasuries and US equities move in the same direction. The jump in dollar funding costs was so exorbitant that it was wiping out any yield they might have gained, forcing them to sell the US assets or fund their greenback borrowing at a loss.
So are the Fed's lines helping to calm markets? The data in the chart above show the seedlings of a reversal over the past few days.