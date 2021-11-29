A couple of bank analyst comments on Omicron - Goldman Sachs not changing its forecasts
Goldman Sachs says the range of possible outcomes on the variant is 'unusually wide'.
It could have sizeable growth impacts but the range of possibilities, including a false alarm, means they are not presently making any changes to their forecasts:
- until the likelihood of these scenarios has become somewhat clearer
Meanwhile, Credit Suisse analysts say that the anti-viral pills will remain effective
- as they are not designed to target spike proteins (where mutations occur) in the way vaccines are
And thus:
- at worse this postpones, not cancels, an economic recovery