A couple of light releases on the data docket in the European morning

Nothing major in terms of releases for the session ahead









Looking ahead, there isn't much on the data docket to shake things up in the European morning so it'll still be all about the ebb and flow - with year-end flows prevailing.





0800 GMT - Switzerland December KOF leading indicator index

0800 GMT - Spain Q3 final GDP data

0800 GMT - Spain December preliminary CPI figures

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 27 December

0930 GMT - UK Finance November mortgage approvals*

*delayed release





Good day, everyone! The dollar is once again on the back foot as year-end flows continue to see the greenback weaken further as we get the new week going. Other markets are keeping more steady in general as we continue to navigate through thinner markets for now.