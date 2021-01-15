A couple of outside risks to look out for going into next week

What are some other risk factors to be mindful of right now?





Italian politics





Another government reshuffle is on the cards in Italy and there are only a few options left, being a new majority being formed, a technical government takes over, or a very distinct possibility of early elections.





While most of the impact from the political unrest is largely confined to BTPs - even then, the reaction so far is relatively modest - it is still something to be mindful of in case it has a broader impact towards European equities and the euro in general.









More unrest ahead of Biden's inauguration?





It is something worth thinking about when gauging risk sentiment/exposure as we look towards 20 January next week.



