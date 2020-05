We have been shouting loudly at ForexLive from last week about the renewed tensions in the US-China war of words.

Sec State Pompeo fanned the flames over the weekend further:

As did the US selectively leaking this:

Leaked US security report blames China concealing the severity of the coronavirus outbreak



Of minor concern relatively was this:





Put it all together and the AUD (and other currencies) are losing ground. As are equity futures.