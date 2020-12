AirBnB is looking to open with an even larger gain

A day after Doordash came to market at $102 and closed at $190 for a 86+% gain, airbnb is on track to see that gain and raise it.





The home rental company was priced at $68 a share. The latest indication is $150 per share. That is a gain of 120%.





Doordash is trading at $179.05 , down−10.95 or -5.76%. Are funds going out of Doordash into airbnb today? ; )





IPO bubble?