A factory in Nigeria has been quarantined over coronavirus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's scary

A Lafarge cement factory in Nigeria quarantined over coronavirus fears after the confirmation of the first case in the country.

It's in Ewekoro, which is 95 km from Lagos. The victim is evidently an Italian who visited the factory on Tuesday. The worker developed a fever on the trip and was rushed to Lagos Wednesday after it grew worse.

There's still a good chance of containing that outbreak since his contacts were limited.

