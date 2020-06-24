A few items on the US economic calendar today but it's mostly about the virus data
What's coming up in today's trading
The economic calendar is light on top tier data today but there are a few notable items:
- 1300 GMT (9 am ET) FHFA April US house price index
- 1430 GMT (1030 am ET) US weekly oil inventories
- 1630 GMT (1230 pm ET) Fed's Evans
- 1700 GMT (1 pm ET) 5-year auction
- 19800 GMT (3 pm ET) Fed's Bullard
None of those are likely to be market movers but the latest coronavirus data might be.
- California data (any time after 1400 GMT)
- Florida 1430 GMT
- Arizona 1530-1630 GMT
- Texas 1820-1840 GMT but hospitalizations as early as 1420 GMT