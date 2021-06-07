A few warning signs for China fixed interest markets: rising short-term rates, local govmt debt sales to jump this week
Bloomberg article on Chinese bond markets with some points of caution:
- cash in the banking system has been shrinking based on rising short-term interest rates
- local government debt sales are set to double this week
- overnight interbank borrowing rate has risen to the highest level since February (2.3% on Monday)
Link is here for more if you are interested. Bloomberg may be gated.