A few warning signs for China fixed interest markets: rising short-term rates, local govmt debt sales to jump this week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Bloomberg article on Chinese bond markets with some points of caution:

  • cash in the banking system has been shrinking based on rising short-term interest rates
  • local government debt sales are set to double this week
  • overnight interbank borrowing rate has risen to the highest level since February (2.3% on Monday)
Link is here for more if you are interested. Bloomberg may be gated.





