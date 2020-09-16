A handful of geopolitical headlines hit. They aren't helping sentiment

What's happening

There are a few things happening at once right now.





First, Intel Sky reports a rocket attack at the US embassy in Baghdad. They happen from time to time and we'll wait for details.



Second, Marco Rubio is making some noise about Trump rejecting the TikTok deal and Fox Business reports that Pompeo and some other Trump officials are doing the same. They're falling over themselves to be the most anti-China ahead of the election and that's going to be tough to overcome.





Elsewhere, there is a report that Canadian cities Toronto and Ottawa will roll back the reopening to limit the size of social gatherings after an uptick in COVID cases. That's more of a CAD story but one worth watching.

