A heads up on the race to become the new Japan Prime Minister - Kono the favourite

Japanese Prime Minister Suga is stepping down and the jockeying is on to win the position.

The party will elect a new leader on September 29.

I haven't been posting on the race but just an update now as a favourite seems to be clearly emerging. Taro Kono is out in front, well ahead of ex-LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida.





Kono has been leading Japan's vaccine rollout program. Like the other contenders he is in favour of more emergency fiscal spending to help Japan's slowing economic recovery. His proposals are not quite as large as some of the other contenders. BOJ policy is expected to remain unaffected in the immediate aftermath, loose policy will remain while the economy struggles out of the pandemic impacts at least.











